Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) SVP Sells $787,500.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. 434,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

