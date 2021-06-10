Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.47. The stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,153. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.94. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

