Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Buys 2,526 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up 2.7% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after buying an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after purchasing an additional 621,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 86,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,901. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.86.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

