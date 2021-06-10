Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Regal Beloit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit stock opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.88. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

RBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.