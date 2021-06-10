Raymond James Raises STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$2.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

STEP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

STEP stock opened at C$1.50 on Monday. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.35.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

