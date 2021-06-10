Raymond James Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$91.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.72.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE GRT.UN traded up C$1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$82.27. 141,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,871. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$64.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.