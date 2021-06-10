Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.00

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 9306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54.

About Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT Â- Center for Technical Knowledge.

