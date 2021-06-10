Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of RMYHY stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.85. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $14.00.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

