Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,751 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after buying an additional 313,391 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,215,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,361,000 after buying an additional 173,991 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,182,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94,410 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

