Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Glaukos by 566.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

NYSE GKOS opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.