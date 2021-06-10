Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $301,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after buying an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Chegg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after purchasing an additional 466,328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chegg by 109.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,854,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CHGG. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,163 shares of company stock worth $10,495,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -143.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.62.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. Chegg’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.