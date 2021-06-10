Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 8,039 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 46.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colony Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.