Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,299 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after buying an additional 1,545,406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 20.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 745.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $51.47 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.12%. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.