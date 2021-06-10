Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.04 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-1.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,723. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of -15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.82.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,333,024.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

