Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Sells $128,867.76 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE QUOT opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quotient Technology by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Quotient Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Quotient Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Quotient Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Quotient Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

