QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading 33.1% Lower This Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $79.02 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $494.66 or 0.01369670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00062529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00185033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00200349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.07 or 0.01298807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,937.58 or 0.99507777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

