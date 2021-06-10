Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $127.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.41. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

