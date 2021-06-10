Quant Reaches Market Cap of $528.32 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Quant has a market capitalization of $528.32 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $43.76 or 0.00118859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

