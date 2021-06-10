QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report sales of $7.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.53 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $4.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $32.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $32.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $35.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.65 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $134.27. The company had a trading volume of 472,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.75. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

