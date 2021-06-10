QTS Realty Trust’s (QTS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Securities

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Truist Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QTS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $78.20. 34,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,254. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -150.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.89.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,000.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

