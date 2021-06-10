Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $181.55 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.57 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.