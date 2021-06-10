Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Visa Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.46.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $232.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

