Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

TECK opened at $23.36 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 647,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 351,039 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

