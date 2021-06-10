Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 428.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $709,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $503,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,300 shares of company stock worth $10,022,330 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.