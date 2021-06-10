Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of KMX opened at $115.00 on Thursday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

