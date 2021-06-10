Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.00.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $416.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40 and a beta of 0.56. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.52.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

