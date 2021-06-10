Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $32,713.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $15.59 or 0.00041228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00063072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00200309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00201840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.86 or 0.01330256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,816.78 or 1.00039262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

