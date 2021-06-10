Pundi X[new] Price Down 14.5% This Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $377.59 million and $17.36 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00193186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00201255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.33 or 0.01282671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,949.68 or 1.00342038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

