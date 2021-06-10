PumaPay Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and $499,528.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.95 or 0.00898711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.73 or 0.08830571 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

