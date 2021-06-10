pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be purchased for $5.56 or 0.00014920 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $52,497.48 and $9.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

