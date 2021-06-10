pulltherug.finance Price Down 18.3% This Week (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.31 or 0.00014504 BTC on major exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $50,143.55 and approximately $8.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00853334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.21 or 0.08511618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089344 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

