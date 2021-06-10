Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Sells $503,400.00 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 877,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,709,000 after purchasing an additional 293,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 243,263 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

