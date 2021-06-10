Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.56 and last traded at $35.97. Approximately 5,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 418,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

PRTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

