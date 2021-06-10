Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.94, but opened at $41.30. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Prothena shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 185 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $325,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

