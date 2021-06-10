Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PROG. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROG. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the first quarter worth about $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the first quarter worth about $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progenity by 85.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $2,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progenity by 107.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. 56,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,376. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Progenity will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

