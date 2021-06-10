Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Gap Down to $7.48

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.26. Priority Technology shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 702 shares trading hands.

PRTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $506.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 5,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $40,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,896,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,544,996.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 45,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $300,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,386 shares in the company, valued at $319,347.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,310 shares of company stock valued at $266,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.