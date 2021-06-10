Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,006 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of People’s United Financial worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBCT. Compass Point increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.58 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.