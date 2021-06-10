Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 80,711 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,711 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Chemours by 19.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Chemours by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CC. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.46. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

