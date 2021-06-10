Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 47,536 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 319,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,536 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

