Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,200 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

