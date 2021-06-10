Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPK shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $118.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.64.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

