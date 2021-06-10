Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Primo Water worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $35,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after buying an additional 1,381,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 555.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after buying an additional 1,333,212 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,043,000 after buying an additional 694,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,893,000 after buying an additional 453,318 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRMW opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.