Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading Down 5.8%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.53. Approximately 2,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 221,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRLD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,571.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,858. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $845,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

