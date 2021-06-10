Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider David J. Mauro Sells 15,000 Shares

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $486,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.72. 158,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,627. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.74. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

