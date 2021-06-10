PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Lifted by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in PPL were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $653,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,924 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.7% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 43,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 175.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

