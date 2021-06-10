Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 338,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,963,000 after acquiring an additional 199,508 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,582,000 after acquiring an additional 83,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.27%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

