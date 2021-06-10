Poolz Finance Trading Down 21% Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00010650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00199258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.75 or 0.01294845 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,438.56 or 1.00654951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

