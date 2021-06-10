Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at KeyCorp

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $450.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.27. Pool has a 52 week low of $244.91 and a 52 week high of $449.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pool will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

