Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,467,000 after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,521,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $432.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $244.91 and a 1 year high of $449.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

