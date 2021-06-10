PolypuX (PUX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $88,380.79

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $88,380.79 and $15,494.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00063411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00189319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00202694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.29 or 0.01304502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,096.57 or 0.99717925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

